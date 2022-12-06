iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after buying an additional 1,277,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,511,000 after buying an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,629,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

