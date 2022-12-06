iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 139.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

