iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ISCB stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $202.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

