iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $92.55.

