Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $63,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.