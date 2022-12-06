Japjit Tulsi Sells 54,110 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, September 12th, Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $856.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 139.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

