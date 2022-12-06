Jay Remley Sells 54,076 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MTTR opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 3,745,958 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

