Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

