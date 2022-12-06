John F. Mccool Sells 1,332 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

ANET opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.04.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after acquiring an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after buying an additional 101,128 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.32.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.