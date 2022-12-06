John F. Mccool Sells 1,332 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:ANET opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
See Also
