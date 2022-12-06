John Michael Mcdonald Sells 7,030 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 7,030 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,204.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44.

Poshmark Price Performance

Shares of POSH opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of -0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Stories

