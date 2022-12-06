JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 195,000 DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DBND opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

