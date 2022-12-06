JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,529 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

DLB opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.