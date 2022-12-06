JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.16 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 258.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,196,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,485,000 after buying an additional 211,605 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after buying an additional 221,421 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

