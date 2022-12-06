JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kadant by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Shares of Kadant stock opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average is $182.54. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $239.85.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.28. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
