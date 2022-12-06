JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Kadant by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kadant Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average is $182.54. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $239.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.28. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

