JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 585.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,112 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 96.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $564.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32.

First Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

