JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,266 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $100.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGRC. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

