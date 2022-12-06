Keith Westby Sells 10,030 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 5.1 %

ISEE stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.01. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 322,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.