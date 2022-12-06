Keith Westby Sells 10,030 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72.
IVERIC bio Stock Down 5.1 %
ISEE stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.01. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 322,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.