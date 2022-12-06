Keith Westby Sells 10,030 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 5.1 %

ISEE stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.01. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 322,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.