Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Knowles were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,698 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 13.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 33.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 137,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:KN opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.