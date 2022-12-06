Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 204,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KTB opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 143.05%. The business had revenue of $606.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

