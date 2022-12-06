Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,326.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,688,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,165,972 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,347,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,019,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,552,550,000 after buying an additional 22,726,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.79. The firm has a market cap of $928.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

