Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,922.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $928.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

