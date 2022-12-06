LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 266,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.03. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.