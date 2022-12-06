Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGY opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

