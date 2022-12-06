ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.