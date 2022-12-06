Marc Taxay Sells 6,781 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,128 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.