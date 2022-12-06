Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 54,076 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MTTR opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42.
MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
