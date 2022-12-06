Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Jay Remley Sells 54,076 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Matterport

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

