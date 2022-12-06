MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,171 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after buying an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 54,344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Shares of MDU opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.41%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.