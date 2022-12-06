Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $2,185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.03. The company has a market cap of $931.15 million, a P/E ratio of -229.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

