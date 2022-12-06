Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 56.4% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Methode Electronics Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

MEI stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.14. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

