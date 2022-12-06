MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MGE Energy were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $77,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

