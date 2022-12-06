Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 544 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $395.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $684.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.07.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.