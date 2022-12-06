Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Model N were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 163.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 17.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 45.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,707.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,657 shares of company stock worth $2,648,752 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

