Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $64,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 84,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 58,642 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

