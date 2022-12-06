Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier Sells 21,958 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 21,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $237,365.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,749,087 shares in the company, valued at $40,527,630.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 75,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $750,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,489 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $716,916.21.

On Friday, November 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $568,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $399,205.17.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

NYSE NINE opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.65 million, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $167.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Nine Energy Service from $7.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

