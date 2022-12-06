Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 17.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $363,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,432.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $363,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,432.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $869,836. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

