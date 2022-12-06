Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $109,150.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $120,400.00.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. Raymond James lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 59.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 36.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $556,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

