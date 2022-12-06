Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $109,150.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $120,400.00.
Oak Street Health Stock Down 0.9 %
Oak Street Health stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 59.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 36.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $556,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 225,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.