Oleg Khaykin Sells 19,475 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 19,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $217,146.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,030,684.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Oleg Khaykin sold 2,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $22,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,432,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.