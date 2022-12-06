PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $116,634.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,618,195.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
- On Monday, November 21st, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $56.68.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 12.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PC Connection by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
