PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $116,634.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,618,195.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 21st, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $249,936.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 12.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PC Connection by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

