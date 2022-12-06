PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys $231,840.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,319,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,279,425.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Sang Young Lee acquired 12,142 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $227,662.50.

On Friday, September 9th, Sang Young Lee purchased 412 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,828.00.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

PCB opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $267.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.71. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 251.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

