Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,351,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.6% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $251,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 272.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 79,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 571,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

