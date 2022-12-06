Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 360.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Premier were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Premier stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

