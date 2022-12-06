Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.0 %

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of BERY opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

