Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,899 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

