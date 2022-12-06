Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $310,350.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $310,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,663.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prothena Trading Down 7.1 %

PRTA opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.50. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Prothena by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Prothena

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

