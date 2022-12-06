Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $382,000 Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 773,566 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of PVH by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,651,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PVH by 60.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 167,595 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.