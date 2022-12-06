Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $133,000 in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYLT opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

