Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,554,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.51. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

