Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,503 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,709 shares of company stock worth $3,780,342 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.44.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

