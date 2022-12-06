Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,073 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in DISH Network by 16.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.